Panama's Copa expects delivery of 8 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft this year

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Panama's Copa Airlines CPA.N said on Thursday that it expects to receive 8 Boeing 737 MAX planes in 2021, an aircraft model that returned to service recently after two deadly crashes prompted extensive safety reviews.

Copa executives said in an earnings call that the MAX aircraft they already fly have performed well and without any issues, and that passengers have also not refused to fly on the plane.

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun)

((marcelo.rochabrun@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7768;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.