Panama's Copa expects delivery of 8 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft this year

Marcelo Rochabrun
Credit: REUTERS/ERICK MARCISCANO

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Panama's Copa Airlines CPA.N said on Thursday that it expects to receive 8 Boeing 737 MAX planes in 2021, an aircraft model that returned to service recently after two deadly crashes prompted extensive safety reviews.

Copa executives said in an earnings call that the MAX aircraft they already fly have performed well and without any issues, and that passengers have also not refused to fly on the plane.

