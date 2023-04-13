Commodities
BA

Panama's Copa Airlines to add 64 aircraft to its fleet by 2028

Credit: REUTERS/LUISA GONZALEZ

April 13, 2023 — 09:03 pm EDT

Written by Elida Moreno for Reuters ->

PANAMA CITY, April 13 (Reuters) - Panamanian airline Copa Airlines will add 64 new aircraft to its fleet by 2028 as part of its expansion plans, its Chief Executive Pedro Heilbron said during an annual performance presentation on Thursday.

The firm will add 12 aircraft annually over the next three years at a cost of $1.7 billion per year, Heilbron said, without giving details of the pace or future capital expenditure.

The new aircraft are part of an order Copa Airlines signed with U.S. planemaker Boeing Co BA.N in 2015, according to a company statement. The deal, originally for 61 aircraft, was later expanded to 86 and 22 of these have been delivered.

Heilbron said the aim is to speed up the company's growth.

The airline plans to add two new routes in the United States and one in Ecuador this year, bringing it a total of 80 destinations across 33 countries in the Americas.

The company plans to transport 16.1 million passengers by the end of 2023 through 328 daily flights, recovering past its pre-pandemic levels.

(Reporting by Elida Moreno; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CommoditiesCompaniesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BA
CPA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.