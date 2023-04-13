Panama's Copa Airlines to add 64 aircraft to its fleet by 2028

PANAMA CITY, April 13 (Reuters) - Panamanian airline Copa Airlines will add 64 new aircraft to its fleet by 2028 as part of its expansion plans, its Chief Executive Pedro Heilbron said during an annual performance presentation on Thursday.

The firm will add 12 aircraft annually over the next three years at a cost of $1.7 billion per year, Heilbron said, without giving details of the pace or future capital expenditure.

The new aircraft are part of an order Copa Airlines signed with U.S. planemaker Boeing Co BA.N in 2015, according to a company statement. The deal, originally for 61 aircraft, was later expanded to 86 and 22 of these have been delivered.

Heilbron said the aim is to speed up the company's growth.

The airline plans to add two new routes in the United States and one in Ecuador this year, bringing it a total of 80 destinations across 33 countries in the Americas.

The company plans to transport 16.1 million passengers by the end of 2023 through 328 daily flights, recovering past its pre-pandemic levels.

(Reporting by Elida Moreno; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

