Panama's Copa Airlines says it could temporarily shut all operations

Contributor
Marcelo Rochabrun Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARCO BELLO

Panama's Copa Airlines says it is possible it will have a "complete, temporary shutdown of its operations," the carrier said late on Tuesday in an update on the impact of the global coronavirus outbreak on its operations.

While the airline has not made a decision, it said in April it will reduce 80% of its flights and ground most of its fleet, making it the most affected carrier in Latin America. Competitor LATAM Airlines LTM.SN said it will cut 70% of its flights.

Many countries in Latin America have shut down or restricted flights due to the coronavirus outbreak, which has heavily affected Copa's operations.

Copa uses Panama City as a hub for connecting North American and South American travelers through short layovers at Tocumen Airport.

