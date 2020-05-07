Commodities
Panama's Copa Airlines planning to retire Boeing 737-700 fleet

Contributor
Marcelo Rochabrun Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Panama's Copa Airlines said on Thursday that it is planning to retire early its fleet of 14 older Boeing 737-700 NG planes, the latest carrier to do away with planes due to the coronavirus crisis.

Copa said it will focus on a leaner fleet composed mainly of its Boeing 737-800 NG planes instead. Copa also has some new Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes, but those have been grounded worldwide since last year, after two deadly crashes.

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((marcelo.rochabrun@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7768;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

