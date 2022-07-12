Panama unveils price controls, austerity measures to tame inflation

Changes slug for media subscribers, adds pictures coding, no changes to text

PANAMA CITY, July 12(Reuters) - Panama's government on Tuesday announced price controls for some food items along with a series of austerity measures designed to rein in surging inflation, following weeks of angry protests in the Central American nation.

Some of the new price controls cover food staples including pasta, lentils and vegetable oil, according to a government statement that added the measures will be in place at least through December.

In recent weeks, protesters have erected road blockades to demand a halt to rising fuel and food costs. They also want the government to curb public spending, with the exception of education, as consumers bear the brunt of steadily creeping prices.

Authorities have so far failed to end the demonstrations.

Panama's consumer price index rose 3.3% during the first five months of the year compared with the same period last year, according to official data.

The office of President Laurentino Cortizo has ordered government agencies to cut the state payroll by 10%, institute a voluntary retirement program for public employees and tighten oversight of salary increases as part of the new austerity measures.

Some public workers have been banned from business travel to help further cut costs.

Cortizo announced earlier this week that his administration will fix the price of gasoline and diesel at $3.95 per gallon for three months starting on July 15.

