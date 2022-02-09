Panama to receive First Quantum's plan for power plant conversion by June -energy min

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Panama's government expects to receive by June a proposal by mining firm First Quantum Minerals FM.TO to convert a coal-fired power plant to cleaner energy, energy minister Jorge Rivera told Reuters on Wednesday.

Panama wants a unit of the Canadian miner to pay more royalties and cease the use of coal at the only plant left in the nation burning the fuel for power generation. The proposal is part of contract renegotiations for a flagship copper project in the country.

The power plant conversion could be a milestone in a clean energy plan that minister Rivera said is on track to cease the use of bunker and coal for power generation by December of 2023.

(Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Gary McWilliams)

