News & Insights

US Markets
FM

Panama to present First Quantum 'closure plan,' miner says

Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

December 22, 2023 — 01:02 pm EST

Written by Kylie Madry for Reuters ->

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Panama's trade and industry ministry will develop a "closure plan" for Canadian miner First Quantum's lucrative copper mine in the country, the miner said on Friday, with the plan expected to be presented in June.

The plan will include a temporary phase of "environmental preservation and safe management," said First Quantum FM.TO, which added it had not been provided with a legal basis for the plan.

Last month, a Supreme Court ruling found First Quantum's contract to operate in the country unconstitutional following months of protests.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry Editing by Chris Reese)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.