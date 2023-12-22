Panama to present First Quantum 'closure plan,' miner says

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Panama's trade and industry ministry will develop a "closure plan" for Canadian miner First Quantum's lucrative copper mine in the country, the miner said on Friday, with the plan expected to be presented in June.

The plan will include a temporary phase of "environmental preservation and safe management," said First Quantum FM.TO, which added it had not been provided with a legal basis for the plan.

Last month, a Supreme Court ruling found First Quantum's contract to operate in the country unconstitutional following months of protests.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry Editing by Chris Reese)

