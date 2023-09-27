News & Insights

US Markets

Panama to issue $1 billion bond and reopen other bonds -economy minister

September 27, 2023 — 01:19 pm EDT

Written by Eli Moreno for Reuters ->

Adds official's comments in paragraphs 2-3

PANAMA CITY, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Panama will issue a $1 billion bond in capital markets and will reopen other bonds in a bid to raise funds, the government said on Wednesday.

"At this moment we are in the capital market doing a bond issue and a reopening of bonds," Economy and Finance Minister Hector Alexander told journalists.

Alexander said the government "would see how the market reacts" and hopes to raise between $200 or $300 million with the bond reopening.

(Reporting by Eli Moreno; Writing by Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

((Brendan.OBoyle@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.