Panama to issue $1 billion bond and reopen other bonds -economy minister

PANAMA CITY, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Panama will issue a $1 billion bond in capital markets and will reopen other bonds in a bid to raise funds, the government said on Wednesday.

"At this moment we are in the capital market doing a bond issue and a reopening of bonds," Economy and Finance Minister Hector Alexander told journalists.

Alexander said the government "would see how the market reacts" and hopes to raise between $200 or $300 million with the bond reopening.

