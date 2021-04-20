US Markets
Panama to buy 2 million more doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

Elida Moreno Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CAGLA GURDOGAN

Panama will purchase another 2 million doses of Pfizer Inc and BioNTech's vaccine against COVID-19, bringing its total purchase of this vaccine to about 7 million doses, the government said on Tuesday.

The Central American nation has already received about 600,000 doses of Pfizer Inc and BioNTech's vaccine.

With the additional purchase, the government said its vaccines portfolio will reach 9 million doses, enough for more than 90% of its population.

