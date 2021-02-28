Panama to buy 2 million more doses of Pfizer vaccine

PANAMA CITY, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Panama has authorized the purchase of nearly 2 million shots of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for close to $24 million, adding to earlier agreements to buy 3 million doses from the U.S. drugmaker, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

Panama has so far received three shipments of the Pfizer Inc PFE.N/BioNtech 22UAy.DE vaccine with nearly 158,000 doses, and is also due to receive vaccines through the World Health Organization's COVAX program.

The Health Ministry said in a statement the new deal with Pfizer would help it more quickly vaccinate the country's total population of about 4.2 million.

(Reporting by Elida Moreno; Writing by Sharay Angulo and Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Peter Cooney)

((daina.solomon@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.