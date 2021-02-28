US Markets
PFE

Panama to buy 2 million more doses of Pfizer vaccine

Contributor
Elida Moreno Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

Panama has authorized the purchase of nearly 2 million shots of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for close to $24 million, adding to earlier agreements to buy 3 million doses from the U.S. drugmaker, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

PANAMA CITY, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Panama has authorized the purchase of nearly 2 million shots of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for close to $24 million, adding to earlier agreements to buy 3 million doses from the U.S. drugmaker, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

Panama has so far received three shipments of the Pfizer Inc PFE.N/BioNtech 22UAy.DE vaccine with nearly 158,000 doses, and is also due to receive vaccines through the World Health Organization's COVAX program.

The Health Ministry said in a statement the new deal with Pfizer would help it more quickly vaccinate the country's total population of about 4.2 million.

(Reporting by Elida Moreno; Writing by Sharay Angulo and Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Peter Cooney)

((daina.solomon@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PFE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters