Panama starts process for First Quantum's mine 'definitive' closure

Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

December 15, 2023 — 11:43 am EST

Written by Valentine Hilaire for Reuters ->

Adds request for comment, background

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Panama has started the process for Canadian miner First Quantum's Cobre Panama mine's "definitive" closure, a government statement said on Friday, following the official notification for the miner to end operations.

The roadmap for the mine's closure will be presented to the country in the coming days, Panama's trade ministry said in a statement.

The company did not immediately reply to a request for comment on the mine closure.

Panama's government earlier this month ordered First Quantum to end mining operations at its lucrative copper mine, following a court ruling that found its contract unconstitutional.

The ruling said the contract violated 25 articles of the country's constitution.

Challenges against the contract were filed to the court in the midst of large protests against it.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Anthony Esposito and Brendan O'Boyle)

