Panama says it rejects First Quantum's legal proceedings to avoid halting operations

PANAMA CITY, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The Panamanian government rejected Canada-based miner First Quantum's FM.TO legal proceedings to avoid halting operations in the copper mine it operates, according to a statement from the country's Commerce and Industry Ministry published Friday.

The mining firm was notified on December 21 of a government order for it to create a plan to halt operations within ten working days, after it missed a deadline for an agreement on increasing its payments to the Panamanian government.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Sarah Morland)

