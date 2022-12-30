US Markets
Panama says it rejects First Quantum's legal bid to avoid halting operations

December 30, 2022 — 05:23 pm EST

PANAMA CITY, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The Panamanian government said it rejected Canada-based miner First Quantum's FM.TO legal proceedings to avoid halting operations at the Cobre Panama mine, according to a statement from its commerce and industry ministry published Friday.

