Panama says it rejects First Quantum's legal bid to avoid halting operations

Adds information from statement, background

PANAMA CITY, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The Panamanian government said it rejected Canada-based miner First Quantum's FM.TO legal proceedings to avoid halting operations at the Cobre Panama mine, according to a statement from its commerce and industry ministry published Friday.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Sarah Morland)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.