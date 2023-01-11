Panama says First Quantum must pay $375 mln for 2022 amid contract row

By Valentine Hilaire

MEXICO CITY, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Canadian miner First Quantum Minerals must pay Panama a $375 million payment for its 2022 operations, the country's commerce minister said on Wednesday, adding the government has hired advisors to assess options if no deal is reached on a contract.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.