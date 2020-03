Panama reports nearly 30% jump in new coronavirus cases

Adds details on deaths, home isolation

PANAMA CITY, March 22 (Reuters) - Panama health officials reported 68 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, up 28% from the previous day, bringing the total number of infected persons in the Central American country to 313.

Lourdes Moreno, national director of epidemiology, told reporters that while three deaths have been registered a fourth suspected fatality as a result of coronavirus is being investigated.

Moreno added that more than eight in ten of the individuals to test positive for the highly-contagious respiratory illness are now home under isolation.

(Reporting by Elida Moreno; Writing by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Kim Coghill and Diane Craft)

((david.aliregarcia@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7151; Reuters Messaging: david.aliregarcia.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.