Panama rebukes Fitch's decision to cut rating to 'junk'

March 28 (Reuters) - Panama's government on Thursday rebuked credit ratings agency Fitch Ratings after it cut the Central American nation's sovereign bonds to speculative grade ahead of the general election in May.

The agency had cited fiscal and governance problems in its assessment, adding that these had been aggravated by the closure of a major open-pit copper mine operated by Canadian miner First Quantum FM.TO.

It cut the long-term foreign currency rating to "BB+" from "BBB-", with a stable outlook.

However, the government responded later in the day that it disagreed with the downgrade, which it said incorrectly evaluated the economic and social situation and gave too much weight to the mine's closure and political considerations.

"Panama's economic fundamentals underpinning the country's credit rating remain solid, with robust economic growth, low inflation, a reduction in unemployment and compliance with fiscal targets," the government said.

It also criticized the "unusual moment" for the downgrade, 38 days before the elections.

S&P Global Ratings and Moody's Ratings still have the bonds rated investment grade, although the former handed Panama a negative outlook in November.

Two out of the three major agencies need to cut the ratings to speculative grade, or "junk", for it to become effective for most investors; many can only hold assets of a certain credit quality in their portfolios.

Panama is set to hold elections on May 5 and the future of the country's largest mine remains a contentious topic.

The mine was shut last year after extended protests calling for more environmental protections and a court ruling deemed the contract to run the mine unconstitutional.

Fitch said it expected most of the likely winners to make efforts to address the country's fiscal challenges. No matter the outcome, however, it judged the mine's reopening uncertain.

Expected economic slowdown, a tense social context and fragmented political scene could further limit the scope of action, the agency said.

