News & Insights

US Markets

Panama raises 2023 economic growth forecast to 'at least' 6%

September 20, 2023 — 08:03 pm EDT

Written by Elida Moreno for Reuters ->

Adds details

PANAMA CITY, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Panama's economy is now set to grow "at least" 6% this year, up from the 5% previously forecast, the country's economy and finance ministry said on Wednesday.

The revision follows strong economic activity in past months, supported by growth in the commerce, construction, tourism, banking, insurance, transportation and electricity sectors, the ministry said in a statement.

Panama's economy is also expected to grow by 5% in 2024, the ministry added.

By 2024, Panama's economic growth will be supported by transport and telecommunications, manufacturing, tourism, construction, trade and other industries, the ministry added.

Panama's economy grew by 15.8% in 2021 and 10.8% in 2022, the ministry said.

(Reporting by Elida Moreno; Editing by Kylie Madry)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.