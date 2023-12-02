News & Insights

Panama publishes ruling finding First Quantum contract unconstitutional

December 02, 2023 — 01:04 pm EST

Written by Valentine Hilaire for Reuters ->

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Panama published a ruling finding Canadian miner First Quantum's FM.TO contract for an open-pit copper mine in the Central American country unconstitutional in the official gazette on Saturday.

The contract had triggered caused widespread protests in Panama, and President Laurentino Cortizo said on Tuesday the mine would close as soon as the Supreme Court's ruling was formally published in the official gazette.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire; Writing by Alexander Villegas; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

