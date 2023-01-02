US Markets
FM

Panama president says presented final contract to miner First Quantum

Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

January 02, 2023 — 11:25 am EST

Written by Milagro Vallecillos for Reuters ->

PANAMA CITY, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Panama's president Laurentino Cortizo said on Monday the government has presented Canadian miner First Quantum Minerals FM.TO a final contract to regulate operations, establishing a "fair relationship" for both parties.

Cortizo, during a speech to the nation, vowed to abide by the constitution in the negotiations.

(Reporting by Milagro Vallecillos; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.