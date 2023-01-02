Panama president says presented final contract to miner First Quantum

PANAMA CITY, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Panama's president Laurentino Cortizo said on Monday the government has presented Canadian miner First Quantum Minerals FM.TO a final contract to regulate operations, establishing a "fair relationship" for both parties.

Cortizo, during a speech to the nation, vowed to abide by the constitution in the negotiations.

