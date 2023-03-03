US Markets
Panama president says First Quantum talks in 'final stretch'

March 03, 2023 — 07:21 pm EST

Written by Milagro Vallecillos for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, March 3 (Reuters) - Panamanian President Laurentino Cortizo said on Friday talks between his government and Canada's First Quantum Minerals FM.TO over the operation of a major copper mine were in the final stretch, with only one point still to be resolved.

(Reporting by Milagro Vallecillos;; Editing by Sandra Maler)

