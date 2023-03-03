Panama president says First Quantum talks in 'final stretch'

MEXICO CITY, March 3 (Reuters) - Panamanian President Laurentino Cortizo said on Friday talks between his government and Canada's First Quantum Minerals FM.TO over the operation of a major copper mine were in the final stretch, with only one point still to be resolved.

