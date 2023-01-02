US Markets
Panama president says final contract to miner First Quantum has been presented

January 02, 2023 — 12:25 pm EST

PANAMA CITY, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Panama's president, Laurentino Cortizo, said on Monday the government has presented Canadian miner First Quantum Minerals FM.TO a final contract to regulate operations.

Cortizo, during a speech to the nation, vowed to abide by the constitution in the negotiations and to establish a "fair relationship" between the parties.

The two sides are at odds over such issues as contract stability and the government's plan to increase annual royalties to $375 million, which has been at the forefront of discussions.

Crispiano Adames, president of the country's National Assembly, said during a separate speech he had proposed a new mining code to avoid the needs of Panama being put behind those of multinational companies.

