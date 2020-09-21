US Markets

Panama President Cortizo talks crime with U.S. top diplomat Pompeo

Elida Moreno Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/POOL

Panama President Laurentino Cortizo spoke by phone with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday in a conversation that stressed the fight against organized crime, the Central American leader said in a Twitter post.

Cortizo, on Twitter, described "positive advances" for Panama's relations with the United States, citing "bilateral cooperation in the fight against organized crime and in the strengthening of controls dealing with money laundering and terrorism financing."

In his own Twitter post, Pompeo expressed satisfaction with the "strong U.S.-Panama partnership," adding that "Panama remains a key regional ally in creating a safer and more democratic hemisphere."

