US Markets
FM

Panama orders First Quantum to halt copper mine operations

Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

December 19, 2022 — 07:44 pm EST

Written by Valentine Hilaire for Reuters ->

PANAMA CITY, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Panama's Commerce and Industry Ministry ordered Canadian miner First Quantum to craft a plan within 10 days to halt operations at the copper mine it operates in the country, the ministry said in a statement on Monday.

First Quantum's plan will need approval from the ministry, according to the statement.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.