Panama orders First Quantum to halt copper mine operations

PANAMA CITY, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Panama's Commerce and Industry Ministry ordered Canadian miner First Quantum to craft a plan within 10 days to halt operations at the copper mine it operates in the country, the ministry said in a statement on Monday.

First Quantum's plan will need approval from the ministry, according to the statement.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

