Panama minister trusts contract with First Quantum will get green light

By Valentine Hilaire

March 10 (Reuters) - Panama's trade minister said Friday he trusts the text of a deal reached with Canada's First Quantum Minerals to regulate their operations in a major copper mine will be approved by the remaining Panamanian authorities.

The contract meets "the best interests for the country," Minister Federico Alfaro told Reuters, adding it limits the firm's tax credits to a maximum of $35 million per year from a previous request of $1.2 billion.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

