News & Insights

US Markets
FM

Panama lowers 2024 economic growth estimate to about 2.5%

Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

December 19, 2023 — 01:35 pm EST

Written by Eli Moreno for Reuters ->

Updates with additional context

PANAMA CITY, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Panama's economic growth next year is now estimated at about 2.5%, down "in light of new scenarios," Economy and Finance Minister Hector Alexander said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a 2024 draft budget presentation, Alexander said the reduced figure did not include inflation.

Alexander did not give further detail on the reasoning behind the cut, but a ministry official told Reuters earlier this month that the country could slash its 2024 GDP forecast after the closure of a lucrative copper mine.

Official Hernan Arboleda said at the time the ministry was looking at 1% to 2% economic growth in 2024, down from a previous estimate of 5%.

Last week, the Panamanian government moved to "definitively" shut down Canadian miner First Quantum's Cobre Panama mine in the country, which accounts for some 5% of its GDP, after a court ruling found its contract unconstitutional.

Panamanians had since October protested vehemently against the mine, arguing the contract was too generous.

(Reporting by Eli Moreno; Editing by Sarah Morland)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.