Panama lawmakers agree to modify bill to annul miner First Quantum contract

November 02, 2023 — 04:26 pm EDT

Written by Valentine Hilaire and Elida Moreno for Reuters ->

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Panama's lawmakers agreed on Thursday to modify a proposed bill aimed at annulling the recently-approved contract granted to Canadian miner First Quantum MineralsFM.TO local unit to operate a key copper mine.

The move comes as thousands of protesters across Panama hit the streets since last Sunday against the contract awarded to the company. Shares of First Quantum lost nearly 50% in the last three days, recovering on Thursday. Shares of the company closed up by 6% at C$15.70 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire and Elida Moreno, additional reporting by Divya Rajagopal; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

