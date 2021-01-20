US Markets

Panama launches US$2.45bn tap of 2032, 2060 US dollar bonds

Panama has launched a combined US$2.45bn tap of its 2032 and 2060 notes.

By Miluska Berrospi

NEW YORK, January 20 (IFR) - Panama has launched a combined US$2.45bn tap of its 2032 and 2060 notes.

The US$1.25bn tap of its 2.252% 2032 was launched at 112bp over Treasuries. The 3.870% 2060s US$1.2bn launched at Treasuries plus 155bp.

Pricing was tighter than initial price thoughts on the deal at 140bp over Treasuries area and Treasuries plus 180bp area on the 2032s and 2060s respectively.

Morgan Stanley and BBVA are leading the deal. Proceeds will be used for general budgetary purposes.

