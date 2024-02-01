Panama investigating possible disappearance of Catholic Cardinal

Adds details on the investigation, archdiocese comment

PANAMA CITY, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Prosecutors in Panama have launched an investigating into the possible disappearance of Roman Catholic Cardinal Jose Luis Lacunza, according to a post on X on Thursday.

Lacunza, bishop of the Diocese of David, is the senior Catholic cleric of the largely Catholic Central American country.

Prosecutor Javier Caraballo told reporters earlier that investigators have been sent to the province of Chiriqui, near Panama's western border with Costa Rica and where the Lacunza's diocese is based.

Caraballo noted that authorities have conducted interviews to clarify the whereabouts of the cardinal, who was born in Spain, but he did not provide further details.

Officials were formally notified of Lacunza's possible disappearance on Wednesday night, according to prosecutors.

The Archdiocese of Panama called on the faithful to pray for Lacunza, in a letter published on social media.

(Reporting by Elida Moreno; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

((david.aliregarcia@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7151; Reuters Messaging: david.aliregarcia.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.