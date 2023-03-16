Panama has 'very limited' risk to U.S., European banking problems -watchdog

PANAMA CITY, March 16 (Reuters) - The risk of banking issues in Panama from the United States or Europe is "very limited", the country's banking watchdog said on Thursday, saying the Central American country has no exposure from interbank deposits or investment portfolios.

"We can count on a very solid banking system," Amauri Castillo, a superintendent at Panama's banking regulator, said at a conference in Panama City.

(Reporting by Milagro Vallecillos; Writing by Sarah Morland; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

((sarah.morland@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.