Panama has 'very limited' risk to U.S., European banking problems -watchdog

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 16, 2023 — 04:32 pm EDT

Written by Milagro Vallecillos for Reuters ->

PANAMA CITY, March 16 (Reuters) - The risk of banking issues in Panama from the United States or Europe is "very limited", the country's banking watchdog said on Thursday, saying the Central American country has no exposure from interbank deposits or investment portfolios.

"We can count on a very solid banking system," Amauri Castillo, a superintendent at Panama's banking regulator, said at a conference in Panama City.

