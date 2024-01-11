News & Insights

Panama grounds some Copa Boeing 737 MAX 9s after Alaska blowout

January 11, 2024 — 01:38 pm EST

PANAMA CITY, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Panama's civil aviation authority said on Thursday it had temporarily prohibited operations of 21 of Copa Airlines' CPA.N Boeing BA.N 737 MAX 9 aircraft after a mid-air blowout of a cabin panel on an Alaska Airlines ALK.N flight last week.

Copa has 29 737 MAX 9 jets in its fleet, but only 21 have the panel known as a mid-cabin door plug, the authority said in a statement.

