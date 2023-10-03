Panama govt to pull proposed contract for miner First Quantum from Congress

Adds quote from government, background on the contract

PANAMA CITY, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Panama's government authorized on Tuesday the withdrawal of a proposed contract to regulate operations of Canadian miner First Quantum's local unit, Minera Panama, from the National Assembly to make changes requested by lawmakers.

"We hope to work together with the company Minera Panama to agree on the phrasing needed to resolve the points indicated by the assembly's trade committee," the presidency said in a post on social media X.

Hundreds of demonstrators have gathered near Panama's governmental offices in recent weeks to protest the contract, demanding more environmental protections and fewer expansion permits.

President Laurentino Cortizo's administration and the Canadian miner had agreed on the text of the contract to operate the key Cobre Panama copper mine in March, but it was awaiting the assembly's approval.

(Reporting by Elida Moreno and Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Kylie Madry)

