Panama-flagged tanker catches fire near Iranian shores - Iran state TV

DUBAI, Aug 10 (Reuters) - A Panama-flagged tanker called White Pearl has caught fire near the shores of Iran's Asaluyeh in the southern province of Bushehr, Iran's state TV reported on Thursday.

"Twenty-two of the ships crew have been rescued by Iranian authorities after the ship's captain requested assistance", state TV added.

The director of Asaluyeh ports stated that a tanker carrying LPG with a cargo of 40,000 tons had experienced a problem in the engine room due to a fire.

(Reporting by Elwely Elwelly; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((Elwely.Elwelly@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.