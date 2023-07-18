News & Insights

Panama court finds former president Martinelli guilty of money laundering

Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

July 18, 2023 — 10:56 am EDT

PANAMA CITY, July 18 (Reuters) - A Panamanian court has found former President Ricardo Martinelli guilty of money laundering, judicial authorities said Tuesday, which could threaten the politician's bid to run for the presidency next year.

The court also imposed a $19.2 million fine on Martinelli, according to a statement by judicial authorities.

The case, known as "New Business," was opened in 2017 when authorities became aware of possible financial crimes linked to the purchase of a news outlet, the statement said.

Martinelli became the first official candidate for Panama's 2024 presidential election last month after he was elected by the party Realizando Metas, a group he founded two years ago.

