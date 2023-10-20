Panama congress signs off on contract with Canada's First Quantum

PANAMA CITY, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Panama's congress on Friday approved a modified version of the government's contract with a local subsidiary of Canadian miner First Quantum, after extended negotiations over the open-pit copper mine the firm operates and amid anti-mining protests.

