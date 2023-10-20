News & Insights

US Markets
FM

Panama congress signs off on contract with Canada's First Quantum

Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

October 20, 2023 — 12:12 pm EDT

Written by Elida Moreno for Reuters ->

PANAMA CITY, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Panama's congress on Friday approved a modified version of the government's contract with a local subsidiary of Canadian miner First Quantum, after extended negotiations over the open-pit copper mine the firm operates and amid anti-mining protests.

(Reporting by Elida Moreno; Writing by Isabel Woodford; Editing by Kylie Madry)

((Isabel.Woodford@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.