Panama congress bans new mining concessions amid protests

Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

November 03, 2023 — 11:55 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

(Adds detail on the decision, protests)

PANAMA CITY, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Panama's congress on Friday passed a law banning new mining concessions following unprecedented protests against a recently-approved contract with Canadian miner First Quantum to operate a key copper mine in the country.

The ban would not hurt the current First Quantum operations, since its contract was previously sealed.

The bill was approved with 59 votes and two abstentions. There are 71 lawmakers.

Protesters have voiced their opposition for more than two weeks over the contract signed by the government and the Canadian company late last month, arguing it is tainted by corruption and too favorable to the miner, as well as harmful to the environment.

People on the streets have welcomed the bill banning new mining concessions, but have said they will keep protesting since it does not change the status of First Quantum's contract. (Reporting by Elida Moreno and Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle) ((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: PANAMA MINING/FIRST QUANTUM (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

