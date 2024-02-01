Panama cardinal found alive after missing for two days -police

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Jose Luis Lacunza, a Roman Catholic Cardinal who was reported missing for two days, has been found "safe and sound" in Boquete, an area near his diocese in western Panama, the Panamanian police said on X on Thursday.

A video shared on the social platform shows a police officer speaking with the 79-year-old Spanish-Panamanian bishop of the Diocese of David - the country's senior Catholic cleric - through a car window.

(Reporting by Aida Pelaez-Fernandez and Tomas Bravo; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

((sarah.morland@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.