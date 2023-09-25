News & Insights

Panama Canal to reduce water charges starting in October

Credit: REUTERS/ARIS MARTINEZ

September 25, 2023 — 05:23 pm EDT

Written by Elida Moreno for Reuters ->

PANAMA CITY, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The Panama Canal Authority said on Monday a surcharge for water use it had applied to conserve water during a prolonged drought will be reduced starting October.

The waterway has imposed a series of restrictions this year, including the maximum number of vessels allowed to pass per day and the ships' authorized draft, in a move to conserve water as the drought is forecast to extend into 2024. The water surcharge was first imposed in 2020.

Following the adjustment, the canal's customers will see a reduction of about 50% in the variable component of a tariff for fresh water use, compared with the current tariff, the canal's administrator said in a release.

The waterway's administrator is applying measures to remain competitive even with the adverse environment conditions, it said.

