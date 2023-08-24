News & Insights

Panama Canal to extend transit restrictions for at least 10 more months

August 24, 2023 — 05:17 pm EDT

Written by Elida Moreno for Reuters

PANAMA CITY, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The Panama Canal expects to maintain daily vessel transit and maximum draft restrictions for at least 10 more months amid a prolonged drought, an official from the waterway said on Thursday.

The extension of the restrictions would give the canal room for preserving water before the next rainy season arrives.

"We are currently seeing an increase in arrivals. It is peak season as December is approaching, so merchandise for Christmas is moving quickly," the canal's deputy administrator, Ilya Espino, said in an interview with Reuters.

