Panama and Paraguay enjoy strong reception for dollars

By Miluska Berrospi

NEW YORK, January 20 (IFR) - Panama and Paraguay drew a strong reception for dollar deals in the primary market on Wednesday, as investors draw confidence from potential stimulus measures and put cash to work.

Both sovereigns approached investors with similar deals including taps of their existing notes, with Panama (Baa1/BBB/BBB) raising a combined US$2.45bn and Paraguay (Ba1/BB/BB+) raising US$826m.

Strong demand helped bankers shave as much as 35bp from initial price thoughts to print both deals with little in the way of new issue concession, as potential stimulus and strong liquidity drives investor appetite for new paper at the start of the year.

"Bankers are seemingly doing this [aggressive tightening] for many of these deals that are coming through lately. But 25bps tightening is a whole lot of tightening," said a trader following the offerings.

"Bankers know there is opportunity there. There is so much cash in the market right now," the trader said.

Leads Citi, Itau, and Santander priced Paraguay's new US$600m 12-year bond at 165bp over Treasuries and a US$226m tap of its existing 5.4% 2050 at 225bp over Treasuries.

The levels reflect some 35bp to 30bp of tightening from initial price thoughts of 200bp over Treasuries and 255bp over Treasuries on the 12-year and tap respectively on Wednesday morning.

The 2050 tap was being priced well below secondary trading levels of Treasuries plus 243.1bp as of Tuesday afternoon, according to Refinitiv data.

At initial price thoughts of 200bp, the new 12-year was seen as offering some concession to investors, given Paraguay's outstanding 4.5% 2031 was trading at 154bp over Treasuries on Tuesday, but heavy demand eroded that as the day progressed. Books on the deal came close to US$5bn, with demand swaying toward the new 2033s.

"This will basically come with no concession when all is said and done. [It's a] good story and means they don’t have to leave anything on the table. We’re already long," said a UK-investor looking at the deal earlier in the day.

Paraguay is seen as a stable name in the region with solid fiscal strength, and favorable debt metrics.

Meanwhile, Panama priced a combined US$2.45bn in a tap of its 2032 and 2060 notes via Morgan Stanley and BBVA.

The US$1.25bn tap of its 2.252% 2032 was priced at 112bp over Treasuries. The 3.870% 2060s US$1.2bn priced at Treasuries plus 155bp, squeezing some 25bp to 28bp in price tightening.

Initial price thoughts on the deal stood at 140bp over Treasuries area and Treasuries plus 180bp area on the 2032s and 2060s respectively, earlier in the day.

Panama's outstanding 2032 and 2060 were trading at 102.1 over Treasuries and 179.7 over Treasuries respectively as of Tuesday's close, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Miluska Berrospi; Editing by David Bell)

