Panama and Canada's First Quantum agree on final text for contract

PANAMA CITY, March 8 (Reuters) - Panama's government and Canada's First Quantum Minerals agreed on the final text for a contract to operate a key copper mine, according to a statement signed by both parties.

The new contract guarantees a minimum annual income of $375 million to the Central American government.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire and Milagro Vallecillo; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

