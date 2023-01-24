Panagram Launches Actively Managed CLO ETF

Panagram Structured Asset Management, a $13.5 billion credit asset manager and a subsidiary of Eldridge, today announced the launch of its first ETF: the Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF (NYSE Arca: CLOZ) . The actively managed fund invests in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs), which offer risk-adjusted exposure to corporate credit.

CLOs often have historically provided higher yield than similarly rated corporate bonds and benefit from structural rules that may benefit investors from credit loss. CLOs are backed by senior loans that sit at the top of the corporate capital structure and are secured by corporate assets.

Despite growing to $1 trillion in size, the CLO market requires expertise to navigate. Panagram manages one of the largest portfolios of CLO debt and majority CLO equity. Its team has extensive experience in originating, structuring, monitoring, and investing in the CLO market. And due to Panagram’s long-standing relationships in the institutional CLO market, its move into the ETF space enables access to assets that have the potential to offer monthly income while diversifying away from stocks and bonds.

“Our goal is to provide investors with a liquid alternative to traditional fixed income with attractive structural features and competitive yield,” said John Kim, CEO of Panagram and portfolio manager of CLOZ. “We recognize how difficult 2022 was, and the historical outperformance of CLO tranches versus other corporates led us to create this innovative floating-rate product for the retail investor. We are excited to launch CLOZ, which seeks to democratize CLO exposure and provide investors with the added benefit of expert oversight.”

The portfolio of CLOZ will primarily comprise BBB- and BB-rated CLO bonds and is expected to pay a monthly dividend. Historically, CLO bonds rated BBB and BB not only tend to provide higher current yield than comparable credit products but also maintain low correlations to public debt and equity markets, making CLOZ a potential portfolio diversifier within today’s volatile market environment.

CLOZ is listed on the NYSE and has an expense ratio of 0.50%.

For more news, information, and analysis, visit VettaFi | ETF Trends .

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.