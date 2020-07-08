Panacea Biotec sees production of 1 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccine candidate in 2022

Indian biotech firm Panacea Biotec Ltd said on Wednesday it remains on schedule to produce first production quantities of COVID-19 vaccine candidate by January 2021.

The company has production targets of 500 million doses for 2021 and one billion doses in 2022 for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, Panacea said in an emailed statement.

