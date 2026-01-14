Panacea Acquisition - Equity Warrant (NUVB.WS) Price Target Decreased by 72.98% to 0.16

The average one-year price target for Panacea Acquisition - Equity Warrant (NYSE:NUVB.WS) has been revised to $0.16 / share. This is a decrease of 72.98% from the prior estimate of $0.59 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.13 to a high of $0.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 44.84% from the latest reported closing price of $0.11 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in Panacea Acquisition - Equity Warrant. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NUVB.WS is 0.01%, an increase of 2.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.64% to 4,240K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EcoR1 Capital holds 963K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Decheng Capital holds 646K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Greenland Capital Management holds 345K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Boxer Capital Management holds 267K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 267K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.