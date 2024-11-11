Pan Pacific International Sees Growth in Sales and Operating Profit

Pan Pacific International Holdings (JP:7532) has released an update.

Pan Pacific International Holdings reported an increase in net sales by 8.1% for the first quarter ending September 30, 2024, reaching 550 billion yen, while operating profit surged by 24.9%. However, the company’s ordinary profit and profit attributable to owners declined by 11% and 16.8%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

