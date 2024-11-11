News & Insights

Stocks

Pan Pacific International Sees Growth in Sales and Operating Profit

November 11, 2024 — 02:22 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Pan Pacific International Holdings (JP:7532) has released an update.

Pan Pacific International Holdings reported an increase in net sales by 8.1% for the first quarter ending September 30, 2024, reaching 550 billion yen, while operating profit surged by 24.9%. However, the company’s ordinary profit and profit attributable to owners declined by 11% and 16.8%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

For further insights into JP:7532 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DQJCF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.