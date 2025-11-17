Pan Pacific International Holdings (DQJCF) Price Target Decreased by 74.77% to 7.76

The average one-year price target for Pan Pacific International Holdings (OTCPK:DQJCF) has been revised to $7.76 / share. This is a decrease of 74.77% from the prior estimate of $30.77 dated March 19, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $6.55 to a high of $9.05 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 64.01% from the latest reported closing price of $21.57 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 263 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pan Pacific International Holdings. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DQJCF is 0.33%, an increase of 19.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 25.68% to 76,261K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 17,210K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,631K shares , representing an increase of 78.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DQJCF by 8.57% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,561K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,662K shares , representing a decrease of 1.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DQJCF by 0.77% over the last quarter.

MRSAX - MFS Research International Fund A holds 5,072K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,480K shares , representing an increase of 51.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DQJCF by 140.20% over the last quarter.

MGRAX - MFS International Growth Fund A holds 3,838K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,797K shares , representing an increase of 53.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DQJCF by 147.52% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,454K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,516K shares , representing a decrease of 1.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DQJCF by 8.62% over the last quarter.

