Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation - Depositary Receipt (DQJCY) Price Target Decreased by 61.66% to 15.53

The average one-year price target for Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:DQJCY) has been revised to $15.53 / share. This is a decrease of 61.66% from the prior estimate of $40.52 dated September 12, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $13.10 to a high of $18.12 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 37.69% from the latest reported closing price of $24.93 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 28.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DQJCY is 0.04%, an increase of 41.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.08% to 3,798K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 3,658K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,753K shares , representing a decrease of 2.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DQJCY by 18.24% over the last quarter.

Madison Asset Management holds 74K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 83K shares , representing a decrease of 12.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DQJCY by 12.85% over the last quarter.

Hantz Financial Services holds 48K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 51K shares , representing a decrease of 6.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DQJCY by 15.51% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 8K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares , representing an increase of 21.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DQJCY by 15.40% over the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 5K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares , representing an increase of 12.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DQJCY by 4.23% over the last quarter.

