Pan Asia Metals Unveils New Unlisted Options Plan

Pan Asia Metals Ltd. (AU:PAM) has released an update.

Pan Asia Metals Ltd. has announced plans to issue 20 million unlisted options, divided equally between options exercisable at $0.125 and $0.20, set to expire in five years. This strategic move aims to enhance the company’s financial flexibility and attract potential investors, making it an intriguing opportunity for those watching the stock market.

