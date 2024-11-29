Pan Asia Metals Secures Flexible Funding for Growth

Pan Asia Metals Ltd. (AU:PAM) has released an update.

Pan Asia Metals Limited has announced a strategic capital commitment agreement with Global Emerging Markets Group, involving the transfer of over 11 million shares into escrow to facilitate funding for their lithium and copper projects. This agreement aims to provide PAM with financial flexibility to advance its projects in South-East Asia and South America while maintaining a focus on producing low-cost battery metals. The company is positioned to leverage its strategic locations in Thailand and Chile to meet the growing demand for battery minerals.

