Pan Asia Metals Plans Key Changes and Renaming

December 04, 2024 — 06:27 pm EST

Pan Asia Metals Ltd. (AU:PAM) has released an update.

Pan Asia Metals Ltd. will hold an Extraordinary General Meeting on December 31, 2024, to discuss key resolutions including the ratification of prior option issuances and a proposed change of the company’s name to Flagship Minerals Limited. Shareholders will also vote on the approval of new share issues and the appointment of CLA Global TS as the new statutory auditor. These developments could impact the company’s strategic direction and financial standing.

