Pan Asia Metals Issues Over 5 Million Unlisted Options

Pan Asia Metals Ltd. announced the issuance of over 5.4 million unlisted options, which are set to be exercisable at $0.15 each until November 2026. This move highlights the company’s strategic financial maneuvers aimed at enhancing shareholder value and expanding its market reach. Investors may find this an intriguing development as it suggests potential growth opportunities in the company’s pipeline.

